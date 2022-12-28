PRINCETON — After a two-year absence of an in-person Downtown Countdown in Princeton, it will be all live this Saturday as area residents get a chance to ring in the new year with a smorgasbord of entertainment.
Event organizer Lori McKinney, with the RiffRaff Arts Collective/Princeton Renaissance Project, said that after two years of a virtual celebration because of the pandemic, the New Year’s Eve Downtown Countdown returns to Mercer Street as the street itself, she said, has been experiencing “major growth as new businesses open their doors … there is a palpable buzz on the street.”
This will be the 10th Annual Downtown Countdown for the family-friendly event and it starts at 8:30 p.m.
McKinney said the event will feature six stages of live indoor entertainment plus outdoor performances and activities including live music, comedy, circus performers, ice sculptors, live art demos, kids’ activities, a disco arcade, a gaming theater, horse & carriage rides, a Pokemon Scavenger Hunt, giveaways, delicious food options, games and more, plus a countdown ball drop and fireworks at midnight.
General admission is free, she said, and guests may purchase one “All Access Entertainment Pass” that will provide entrance to all live performance venues for $20 and $15 for senior citizens, students and veterans, and kids 10 & under free.
Live entertainment venues available with this pass include The Room Upstairs, Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company, Stages Music School, The Pigment Sanctuary in the back of Wild Roots Coffeehouse, and The Joke Joint.
The honorary button pusher who will begin the countdown is Ty Smith, code enforcement director for The City of Princeton, who has been instrumental in the development of the community this year.
McKinney said his service exemplifies the spirit of The Renaissance, which was launched several years ago to revitalize downtown Princeton.
Mercer Street will be closed to traffic and family friendly activities will take place in the area surrounding Dick Copeland Town Square and there will be performances in the street, contests, games and creative activities.
Emcee Doc Atwell will DJ and host the night from the Town Square stage, and Erica “EJ” Atwell will emcee The Room Upstairs stage.
Dozens of acts will be performing at various venues along Mercer Street.
Featured performers include The Wild Rumpus in The Room Upstairs; Paisley Cobra & Alloy Trio in Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company; Mama & The Ruckus in Stages Music School; Comedian Julie McCullough in The Comedy Joint; James Hart in The RiffRaff Art Boutique; HeadSpin Hoop Troop (outdoors); Ice Carver Shannon Gersumchik (outdoors); Live Painters of The Pigment Sanctuary in various locations; DJ/MC Doc Atwell on The Town Square Stage; Derian Mills and CassiRaye in Wild Roots Coffeehouse; Tim & Maggie Mainland (outdoors); and Jacob Brooks (outdoors).
Brooks will play Auld Lang Syne at midnight.
Food and drinks will be for sale in Jimmies Restaurant and Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company (both open until 1 a.m.), Wild Roots Coffeehouse and Kylie Kakes Dessert Bar & Cafe. Organizers suggest planning to eat dinner at the event and plan for “plenty of sweet treats.”
McKinney said the majority of activities take place in heated spaces indoors, so this event will be held in inclement weather.
McKinney also said the RiffRaff Arts Collective teams with several area organizations and individuals to make the event possible. Princeton Fire Department will lower the ball once again and Chief Matthew Mould is instrumental in orchestrating logistics with the ball drop. LLyniuM entertainment provides production of the event, including sound, lighting and logistics, and the fireworks are made possible by The City of Princeton, and executed by Pyrotechnica.
The event begins at 8:30 p.m. and will continue until about 12:30 a.m.
All Access Entertainment Pass tickets may be purchased in advance online at www.downtowncountdown.org, or in person at The RiffRaff Arts Collective at 869 Mercer Street. Tickets may also be purchased at the gate.
