PRINCETON — A version of Monopoly featuring the City of Princeton’s streets and landmarks is now available as a fundraiser for the Princeton Railroad Museum.
The game, named Princetonopoly, is based on cruising, said Patricia Smith, director of the Princeton Railroad Museum. Proceeds from the game go to the museum.
“It’s available at the Railroad Museum. They’re $30 apiece and they’re sponsored by local businesses,” Smith stated. “We’re open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., every day, seven days a week.”
A local chain store offers a version of a Princeton Monopoly game, too, but the Princeton Railroad Museum’s edition comes with unique game pieces, Smith said. There are plans to offer a retro Princetonopoly game this fall. This edition’s game board will feature old stores in Princeton such as GC Murphy, Lloyd’s Bakery, Brock’s and Lynch’s.
“The one thing we did different is we made our own Monopoly pieces; and for cruising, they’re little cars,” she said. “I haven’t decided what I’m going to do for the retro version; probably little trolley cars. The Princeton Library staff makes them on their printing machine.”
The railroad museum attaches the extra game pieces to the game’s box.
“We thought it would be a novel idea to make our own pieces,” Smith said. “The cars are a 56 Thunderbird in different colors.”
Smith estimated that about 30 Princetonopoly games were available. Former Princeton residents living out of state and game collectors have ordered copies of previous editions. The games are manufactured by a company called Central Press.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.