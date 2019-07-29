PRINCETON — A Princeton woman was recently named the Young Lawyer of the Year for West Virginia, the first attorney in this area to receive that honor.
But for Monica Oglesby Holliday, it’s not just a job. What she does is a calling.
Holliday is legal director of ChildLaw Services, based in Princeton and part of a network serving a nine-county area.
“I work with Mercer, Monroe and McDowell counties,” she said, describing her work as protecting the legal rights of children who are involved in any legal process, usually related to abuse or neglect or domestic violence.
“We serve in different capacities, including guardian ad litem and we represent the best interest of the children in court proceedings,” she said. “We make sure they are represented until they achieve permanency (including adoption or reuniting with family if appropriate).”
A career in this branch of the law was not what Holliday had in mind when she decided, at a very young age, to be an attorney. But fighting injustice was an initial motivation for her career.
“I remember sitting down and watching injustices happening on television with my father,” she said, adding that she was in about the second grade at the time.
She said to him, “Dad, this isn’t fair, this isn’t right.”
“He explained the reality of the world to me and I said I am going to do a better job to make sure things like that don’t happen … It inspired me to get out there and fight for people and help them.”
A 2006 graduate of Independence High School near her hometown of Crab Orchard, Holliday graduated from Concord University in 2010 and West Virginia University Law School in 2013.
Her initial goal of fighting injustice was something she intended to do in her spare time.
“I thought I wanted to be a corporate attorney before I went to law school,” she said, helping children on the side.
While in law school, though, she was a member of the child and family law clinic in her third year. “I became inspired working with families and children. That’s when I knew what I wanted to do.”
For almost five years, she has been with ChildLaw Services, and it has been an eye-opening experience.
“I knew child abuse and neglect happened,” she said. “I was surprised to see how prevalent it is was here. I saw how bad it honestly was.”
Holliday said the more sensational court cases get the headlines, but “there are hundreds and hundreds more who don’t have any headlines at all.”
Even that is not a complete picture, she added, because “people (other than those mandated to report it like teachers and hospitals) don’t say anything because they don’t want to get involved” and children may not be helped.
Holliday said the number of cases has grown mostly because of drugs.
“Drug use is a big portion of it,” she said.”Drug use rates are astronomical and that’s probably the biggest factor in a lot of abuse and neglect cases we have here.”
One of the most heartbreaking aspects, she said, is with female addicts who are pregnant.
“You have many kids who are born addicted,” she said. “We have to take custody then.”
From the very beginning, those children’s rights have to be legally protected, from ensuring proper medical care to a foster home and, hopefully, eventual permanency, which does not always happen and sometimes children stay in foster care until they are 18 years old and no longer minors.
Holliday said it is much harder to find people willing to adopt teens, but regardless of how long a child is in foster care they remain part of the program and their legal rights are protected.
Children will be placed with a family member first, she said, if they can provide a healthy environment, which is a requirement in any placement.
Parents will also receive any needed services through other agencies, she said, with the hope of recovery. But that can be a tall order.
They either want to get back to the drugs or get treatment to get their children back, she said, and they all too often choose the drugs.
“Some families deny the problem and refuse to get help and unfortunately we have to then terminate parental rights,” she said. “They choose either drugs or abusive spouses in come cases. Sometimes the addiction is so bad they don’t care. Some parents just don’t care (even without the drugs).”
One of the saddest parts of her job, she said, is “looking at kids and telling them, ‘I’m sorry, I don’t think you are going to be able to go back (home with their parents).’”
Regardless of the situation, children want to go home.
“They just want their mom to love them,” she said. “They want to go home.”
Holliday said it’s very difficult for children to understand why their parents don’t love them enough to stop drugs or work to get them back.
“We deal with the repercussions of that,” she said. “We are left with traumatized children who have been ripped away from families … that’s tough.”
Holliday knows anyone who works with these kids, all of whom are also under the umbrella of the Department of Social Services, needs to build connections with them.
“I call all of the children my kids,” she said, adding that there are also a lot of success stories and moments when it is profoundly rewarding.
“I really love working with children,” she said. “I love building relationships with them, love playing with them on the floor. I enjoy being around them.”
She also learns from them.
“They are resilient,” she said. “They keep me fighting for them.”
Holliday some of the things they say are “really overwhelming” and break her heart, especially when they look at her and say, “That’s okay. I’m thankful you tried to help me.”
“That’s how resilient they are and how much they can teach you in their response when you are the one trying to help them,” she said.
But what she and many others do in those agencies that help children can be difficult emotionally.
That’s also one of the reasons Holliday said her job is so stressful and heartbreaking.
“You have to have a very high threshold for stress,” she said. “You have to be able to take a lot.”
Holliday said when she gets home, she often has no energy left and is exhausted physically and mentally.
“But the children make it all worthwhile, as stressful as it is,” she said.
Holliday was presented the award, sponsored by the West Virginia State Bar Young Lawyers Section, in April in Charleston.
She was nominated by Cathy Wallace, executive director of ChildLaw Services, and received letters of support from other attorneys in the area as well as judges.
According to the State Bar, besides qualifications such as professionalism and other outstanding qualities, the award “should go to the person … whose efforts have best promoted the achievement of the administration of justice and the protection of the interests of the public.”
The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network said that in 2018 the network centers served 4,445 children, 69 percent more cases than in 2013, with 99 percent of victims knowing their abuser and 58 percent of cases reported were sexual abuse.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, in 2017 the rate of babies born addicted in the state was 50.6 cases for 1,000 live births, or just over 5 percent.
“West Virginia is in the midst of a child welfare crisis and the prevalence of NAS (Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome) is at the forefront of our issues,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary on the DHHR website. “We have seen a 46 percent increase in the number of children we take into custody and 84 percent of all child protective service cases involve drug use. Children across our state have suffered more than anyone because of the drug epidemic and these NAS numbers quantify this tragedy.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.