PRINCETON — A Princeton woman was handed a suspended sentence Monday in Mercer County Circuit Court related to a 2018 crash that led to a child neglect charge.
Judge Derek Swope sentenced Tina Marie Jones, 38, to one to 10 years in jail on a charge of child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury, but suspended the sentence.
According to court records, she was placed on seven years probation plus three years of extended supervision.
Jones entered into a plea agreement in August after being indicted on the charge in June.
The head-on crash occurred on March 7, 2018 in a curve on Airport Road just west of the entrance to the Mercer County Airport.
According to witnesses, the mini-van Jones was driving crossed the center line and hit a Ford F-150 pick-up truck head-on, Senior Trooper J.R. Tupper with the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment said at the time. The child, who was in the mini-van, was not in a child safety seat.
Emergency dispatch initially reported the child was not breathing and CPR was being administered, but Tupper stated then that the child was breathing when he arrived on the scene shortly after the crash. Jones had to be extricated from the vehicle and she sustained serious injuries.
The truck’s driver and two adult males riding in the van were also injured, but not life-threatening.
Assistant Prosecutor Lauren Lynch told Swope during the August plea hearing that the boy, who has recovered, had head trauma, facial fractures, and leg injuries. Jones, who was driving at the time, was not DUI; however, she was driving while suspended.
Jones has been free on bond.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.