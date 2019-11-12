PRINCETON — A Princeton mother has been charged with three counts of child neglect after reportedly abandoning her children.
According to a report by Ptlm. E.D. Leftwich of the Princeton City Police Department, Courtney Tracy, 22, of Princeton, left her three children alone for an extended period of time. Leftwich responded on Nov. 9 after receiving a call from witnesses.
Witnesses stated that they witnessed the children home alone after observing a door to the residence being left open. The children were found upstairs. The witnesses stated they attempted to contact Tracy via text messaging, Facebook, and phone calls but received no answer, the report says.
Tracy did not return to her home until the following morning. Leftwich discovered that Tracy had left to stay the night with an individual in the Buckwheat Hollow area. Upon arrival at this residence, officers found Tracy with the homeowner who stated she had stayed the night.
According to the report, an active case against Tracy was open by Child Protective Services. The children were turned over to family members.
Tracy is currently being held at Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.