PRINCETON — After being closed for more than a year, the Those Who Served War Museum at the Memorial Building in Princeton will reopen to to the public May 24.
“That is the week before Memorial Day so a good time to open,” said former state Sen. Tony Whitlow, the museum’s founder/director.
Whitlow said the museum was forced to close when the pandemic shutdown began in March 2020, but with the COVID cases falling and the mask mandate lifted for those who are vaccinated the public is once again welcome to visit.
The museum is full of artifacts and information about the county’s veterans and participation in wars and one room is devoted entirely to those who were killed in action.
“It’s our Memorial Room,” Whitlow said. “We have that separate room that lists the names of all Mercer County residents killed in all the wars.”
That includes 148 during the Civil War, 40 in World War I, 300 in World War II, 40 in the Korean War and 42 in Vietnam.
The room also has displays related to the wars, including a Flanders Field for WWI and a scene of two soldiers trying to stay warm over a campfire in the frigid Korean War.
All names are prominently displayed, he said, adding that three names are on the Gold Star Memorial in front of the museum.
Whitlow started the museum in 1998 and it has steadily grown.
When the late Sen. Robert Byre heard about the project he found $1 million in federal money to renovate the county-donated Memorial Building across from the Mercer County Courthouse Annex.
“This building has been here since 1928, so it needed a lot of work, including an elevator,” Whitlow said in a previous story. Most of the museum is on the second floor. “It is a beautiful building.”
Whitlow, who is president of the museum’s board, said raising money was not an issue. “It was not hard to get donations for it. People were willing to give.”
The first part of the museum downstairs opened in 1999.
“But we outgrew that room and moved up here in 2000,” he said.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
