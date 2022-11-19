PRINCETON — Sunny weather in the forecast for today will form the backdrop for a Veterans Day Parade that was postponed due to heavy rain.
The Princeton Veterans Day Parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. today on Mercer Street. The parade was scheduled to take place on Veterans Day, but it was postponed after the National Weather Service predicted a 100 percent chance of rain. The forecast included a quarter to half an inch of rain.
Today’s forecast calls for a sunny sky and a high of 41 degrees.
Director Barbara Anderson of the Princeton Vet Center said when the parade’s date was changed that it was the first time in the 13 years she has been at the center that the parade had to be postponed due to weather.
“Same spot, same time, just a different day,” Anderson said then.
