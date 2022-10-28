PRINCETON — On Friday, November 11 at 11 a.m., Princeton will again honor those living who served or are serving their country with the annual Princeton Veterans Day Parade.
“We invite everyone to come and join us ín celebrating our veterans,” Princeton City Manager Mike Webb said.
The parade, he added, would go down Mercer Street and end at the courthouse.
Veterans Day, once known as Armistice Day, is the anniversary of the armistice which ended fighting on the Western Front in World War I. The armistice went into effect on November 11, 1918 at 11 a.m.
Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day to honor all veterans who were discharged other than dishonorable in 1954.
“We are working in conjunction with the Princeton Veterans Center on the event. The Princeton Rotary Club will be providing hot chocolate along the route at tables,” Webb said.
