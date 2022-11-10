PRINCETON – Due to a weather forecast including heavy rain Friday, organizers of the annual Princeton Veterans Day Parade have decided to postpone the event until Nov. 19.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. has predicted a 100 percent chance for rain on Veterans Day. Rainfall between half an inch to three quarters of an inch is possible.
Director Barbara Anderson of the Princeton Vet Center said it was the first time in the 13 years she has been at the center that the parade had to be postponed due to weather.
The Princeton Veterans Day Parade has been rescheduled for Nov. 19 at 11 a.m., she said. The parade route will be along Mercer Street.
"Same spot, same time, just a different day," Anderson said.
The 104th Welch Veterans Day Parade is still scheduled to go ahead Friday, according to Kierston Gillespie, court clerk at the City of Welch.
