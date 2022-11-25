PRINCETON — The city of Princeton will participate in a information sharing system for county police departments.
The Princeton City Council addressed the issue during their Nov. 14 meeting.
On motion of Councilman James Hill with a second by Vice Mayor Joe Allen, council approved an expenditure of $25,000 for the city’s participation, in partnership with Bluefield, in the Spillman System.
The system is an integrated system which provides dispatchers with easy access to all critical data on one screen in support of multiple public safety units, jurisdictions and disciplines on one shared system, while still preserving agency autonomy through customized agency-specific configurations and reports.
On Nov. 18, Allen and Police Chief Tim Gray met with 10 to 12 representatives of various human services agencies regarding Princeton’s homeless situation.
In a later phone interview, Allen said, “(The meeting was about) bringing our resources together to discuss the situation.”
The meeting, he added, involved representatives from Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center, Community Connections and the Department of Health and Human Resources as well as the city.
“There’s no immediate solution,” Allen said. “Southern Highlands has an agreement with Pine Haven Homeless Shelter in Beckley to take in people provided they have the space to do so, but it’s up to the people to accept. They have due process and Constitutional rights.”
The meetings are a work in progress, Allen added, with the participants looking at potential grant funding for programs as well as looking at how other cities handle the problem.
In other developments, council approved:
• On motion of councilman Marshall Lytton with a second by Hill, the October city financial report. The report listed available city funding at $4,109,311.
• On motion of Lytton with a second by councilman James Hawkins, the third revision of the fiscal year 2023 city budget to account for $456,300 in estimated revenues, bringing the budget to $8,600,274.
• On motion of Lytton and second by councilman Dewey Russell, approved $100,000 to fund the position of marketing & public relations coordinator for the Princeton Economic Development Authority. The position is for a two-year trial period with PEDA to make a recommendation for council to either continue or discontinue the position.
• On motion of Lytton with a second by Russell, a B & O Tax Incentive for Wild Roots Coffee House at 860 Mercer Street was approved.
• The 2021-2022 Princeton Land Reuse Agency report to the West Virginia Housing Development Fund was approved on motion of Lytton and second by Hill.
• The fifth drawdown of funds for the Rogers Street Storm Water Project for $125,536.98 was approved on motion of Lytton and second by Russell.
The Christmas season will start in Princeton on December 1 with Letters To Santa at 4:30 p.m. at the Dick Copeland Town Square. Kids 12 and under will spend an hour writing letters to Santa to be read by him from a special mailbox at the Princeton Christmas Parade on December 2.
Also on December 1 at the Town Square, there will be Singing In The Square with Elvis with Lee Dean performing, starting at 6 p.m.
On December 2, the Princeton Christmas Parade will go up Mercer Street to the courthouse starting at 7 p.m.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
