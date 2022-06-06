PRINCETON — After a two-year virtual festival because of the pandemic, the annual Celebrate Princeton Street Fair is back live this year.
The event is set for Saturday, June 11, and is presenting a smorgasbord of entertainment and activities in the city’s Mercer Street Grassroots District.
Organizer Lori McKinney said it is great to move from virtual to a live event.
“I’m so grateful that we’re able to gather once again and celebrate our community together,” she said. “It’s an exciting moment of blossoming on Mercer Street; we’re excited to show the community all that’s new in our neighborhood.”
Celebrate Princeton Street Fair will feature special performances by Headspin Circus Troupe, live music, a live art mashup with multiple local artists, plus other demonstrations.
There will be a ferris wheel, waterslides, a maze, bounce houses, putt-putt golf and dozens of vendors.
McKinney said Grassroots District merchants will host special activities and sales. Hammer & Stain will offer special outdoor activities, Stages Music School will feature student performances at The Fountain Stage, and the day marks the Four Year Anniversary Celebration for Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company.
New businesses like Jimmie’s Restaurant and Kylie Kakes are eager to serve the public, she said, and Bucha Brewhouse & Bistro will be back to serve for the special day.
In addition to the festival stages, there will be live music inside of The Hound all day and outside on the patio in the evening. Other merchants will host sidewalk sales, live music and more. Organizers encourage photography enthusiasts to get a birds eye view of downtown atop the Ferris wheel.
McKinney said the Town Square stage will be co-hosted by Dreama Denver of The Denver Foundation, and actress Julie McCullough, a new resident of Princeton, who is known for her role as the nanny on “Growing Pains” and dozens of other popular television shows. Headspin Circus Troupe will perform two separate shows on trapeze, aerial silks and lyra right in front of The Renaissance Theater.
They will also entertain on stilts, provide “hoop jams” and meet & greet with the audience.
Live music performances on two stages — Dick Copeland Town Square and The Fountain Stage — include The Judy Chops, Long Point String Band, Lords of Lester and Allen Smith Band, and there will be several acoustic performances on The Fountain Stage featuring James Hart, Grace Campbell, and many more.
Princeton Public Library will feature a variety of creative activities inside the library and outdoors in their parking lot, including a Friends of the Library book sale.
Vendors will sell items and services from kettle corn and snow cones to essential oils and massage to fine art, crafts and face painting.
Downtown businesses will be open and guests are encouraged to explore and patronize them.
Sponsors of the festival include RiffRaff Arts Collective, Princeton Renaissance Project and Community Connections.
McKinney said the Ferris wheel is free, and sponsored by Southern Highlands, the Mercer County Commission and the City of Princeton. Festival production is provided by LLyniuM entertainment.
Admission to the event is free and a variety of food, retail and craft items will be available for purchase. For more information, including a vendor application and guidelines, visit celebrateprinceton.com or call 304-320-8833.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
