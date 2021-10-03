PRINCETON — The City of Princeton announced Friday that the Christmas Parade will return this year to the downtown on Dec. 3 with the theme of “Gifts Under the Tree.”
“Come out and enjoy a night of ‘Gifts Under the Tree’ with the City of Princeton’s Christmas Parade,” said City Manager Mike Webb. “It will be fun for all ages and sure to put you in the holiday spirit. Kids and adults alike will be entertained by floats, free hot chocolate, family atmosphere and possibly a visit by Santa Claus.”
Local businesses and organizations are encouraged to participate in this year’s parade and are encouraged to create floats representing the theme. Registration information can be found on the City of Princeton’s website, and all participants must be registered by Nov. 5.
The parade route will be on Mercer Street starting at 5th Street and continuing onto Main Street, finishing at the Mercer County Courthouse. The parade will begin at 6 p.m.
After last year’s parade was canceled due to COVID-19, the City of Princeton looks forward to bringing back this holiday tradition, organizers said. A parade committee has been formed and its top priority is the community’s health and safety. Alternate plans for the parade will be determined at a later date if deemed necessary.
