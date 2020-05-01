PRINCETON — Food boxes are being distributed Saturday morning outside the Princeton Salvation Army as part of ongoing efforts to help people in need.
The distribution is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. outside the Salvation Army building along 300 Princeton Avenue. Lt. Dennis Smith said the agency had 300 food boxes to give away.
“We’ll stop when we run out of food or you stop coming,” Smith told potential recipients.
Each box will contain a variety of nonperishable foods, he said.
People who wish to get a food box need to bring identification such as a driver’s license or state-issued ID which shows their residence, Smith said.
