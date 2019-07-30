GLEN JEAN — About 46,000 Scouts traveled for days and for thousands of miles to reach the 2019 World Scout Jamboree at the Summit Bechtel Reserve, but one Mercer County troop made the journey with some local help.
Troop 1 from Princeton arrived Monday morning at the 24th World Scout Jamboree to experience a variety of activities and the opportunity to meet fellow Scouts from about 160 other nations. The local Scouts were soon visiting the jamboree’s many landmarks such as the Global Development Village.
Monday’s weather was sunny and hot, so the Princeton Scouts rested in some shade near the CONSOL Energy Bridge while they planned their next stop.
“I’ve got 50 (Scouts) up here today,” Scout Master Jason Anderson said as hundreds of other exploring Scouts walked through the area. “I’ve got two Scouts that were up here last Sunday. Those two Scouts will be here the whole two weeks.”
Many of the visiting Scouts had to pay for the jamboree visit, but Troop 1 had a special distinction that day.
“The International Commissioner of he World Scouting Organization, he actually granted us passes to get us in,” Anderson said. “We are the only Scout Troop in the world to come on Visitors Day for free.”
Anderson said Delegate Ed Evans, D-McDowell, helped make the visit possible.The current World Scout Jamboree is the first one to be hosted in the United States in over 50 years. The next one will be in South Korea, so the local Scouts shared a rare opportunity.
Monday’s excursion was Senior Patrol Leader Hatcher Anderson’s first visit to a jamboree. He watched as other Scouts wearing different uniforms roamed the park.
“It’s very interesting to see all the Scouts from all over the world come in our back yard,” he said.
Eagle Scout Brandon Evans of McDowell County, who is the son of Ed Evans, attended the last National Jamboree. Building bat houses that help brown bats avoid white nose fungus, a disease spreading in caves, was his Eagle Scout project. He watched the huge crowd of Scouts and other visitors.
“Well, I’d say there’s definitely more people here,” he said. “About double what we had. You get to meet Scouts from all over the world.”
Troop 1 was eager to try activities such as the bicycle trails, but they first wanted to visit tent city where scout troops from different countries were sharing their culture. Soon the Scouts were exploring streets of tents ringing with Bolivian music and the Switzerland tent where they get see demonstrations of that nation’s wrestling techniques.
In Japan’s tent, they could have their American names translated into Japanese letters. Scout Master Anderson hoped to visit the South Africa tent; he has visited that nation and still has friends there.
The Scouts of Troop 1 were soon wondering which countries they would like to visit some day.
“Nicaragua,” Hatcher Anderson said. “That’s pretty cool.”
“Japan was neat,” Ben Chambers of Athens said.
“Probably London…the U.K.” Logan Green of Bluefield added.
Troop 1 soon found shade at another exhibit and wondered about going to an exhibit showcasing space travel. Like the other Scouts, they kept an eye out for water stations where they could refill their bottles. All the Scouts attending the jamboree were encouraged to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated.
They were learning a lot about other cultures; in turn, the local Scouts had the opportunity to help the foreign Scouts learn more about the United States of America.
“They get a chance to visit the USA, see all the opportunities we get and see why we love this place so much,” Brandon Evans said.
