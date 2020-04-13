PRINCETON — A local food pantry continues to serve the community throughout the Princeton and surrounding areas and has seen an increase in demand.
Tender Mercies Ministries, located off West Main Street, has no plan to stop feeding the hunger during this COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Executive directer Glenn Mitchell said they are seeing about 50 new people every week since the virus has started to spread, he said.
Their coverage areas is from Mercer Mall to Princeton and also reaching out and helping families in Flat Top, Kegley and Oakvale. “Right now we are serving 850 families a month,” Mitchell said.
Each family averages three people, which brings the total number served to about 2,550.
“We are completely computerized and most people that come in go into the computer system and if they are qualified for food stamps they are qualified for food here,” he said. “The USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) does not require addresses at this time but Tender Mercies does. That is part of our requirements so we can figure out if they are in our area or not.”
Food is stored in a 4,000-sq.-ft. facility that includes two walk-in freezers, a walk-in cooler and four chest type coolers.
“We are giving out more food than what we ever have given out,” he said
Food donations to Tender Mercies have slowed down because of the local churches that normally donate are not active because of the COVID-19 closures.
But other local grocery stores are still giving food.
“We also get donations from Kroger, Starbucks, Big Lots, and they haven’t dropped off,” he said.
Mitchell said some staples are always part of the food given.
“There are four things we have always handed out here, which are Jiffy-Mix, mac and cheese, green beans and corn,” he said. “We will always hand that out. The other items that are given out are supplied by the USDA.”
Safety is still a concern for workers of the food pantry.
“We are wearing masks and we are keeping separated,” he said. “Presently, we have our desk to sign in which is 8 feet away from their volunteers,” he said, “And we sanitize daily.”
They are only allowing two people come into the lobby at a time.
Mitchell said that since most of the volunteers are elderly, they are staying home, which puts the food pantry in need of more volunteers.
On Thursday, there were two volunteers helping prepare boxes of food.
Ricky Davis is a volunteer who has been helping for three weeks now.
“Seemed like the community needed a helping hand,” he said.
“I was sitting at home not doing anything and I thought this would be a great thing to do, to help the people that needs it,” volunteer Diana Forbes said.
She has been helping for five to six months.
The food pantry is still accepting donations but a money donation is preferred.
“We accept any donations, but we prefer money because we can buy items at a discounted rate,” Mitchell said.
He also had a clear reason for feeding those in need.
“Jesus fed the poor,” he said. “Then he preached to him. We are faith based. We do believe in Jesus Christ and that’s our mission for doing this. He said to feed the hungry.”
The purpose is more than just providing food for the body.
“Our goal is to lead people to Christ,” he said. “They don’t have to listen do us. They don’t have to pray with us. But we do a lot of praying here. And that’s our mission - to lead people to Christ. And what’s a better way to lead people to Christ than through their stomach.”
Mitchell said that God has everything under control.
“That is our belief here at Tender Mercies,” he said.
The pantry has been open since 1984, starting out at in the basement of Princeton Presbyterian Church.
It changed locations in 1986 to its current site on West Main Street.
— Contact Jessica Nuzzo at jnuzzo@bdtonline.com
