PRINCETON — Motorists keep traveling down rough pavement on one of Mercer County’s most traveled roads as contractors for the West Virginia Department of Highways wait for favorable repaving weather.
Crews milled old asphalt off Stafford Drive from the Courthouse Road intersection down to Brick Street and a section of Ingleside Road more than two weeks ago, but the next part of the operation was delayed by weather. Rainy conditions have prevailed over southern West Virginia for more than two weeks and put the repaving project behind schedule.
“It was supposed to be done last week, but weather has not cooperated,” said Josh Anderson, an engineer with District 10 of the West Virginia Department of Highways. “It (paving) was going to be done last week.”
Both southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia have experienced unseasonably cool conditions along with frequent rain. The repaving cannot be done in such conditions, he said.
A contractor, West Virginia Paving, has been handling the project.
“That’s what happens when asphalt has to be a certain temperatures,” Anderson said about the pause. “It has to be dry. It’s been weather delays, and as soon as the weather cooperates, they’re going to get back out there. We’ve got some quality employees and we will try our best.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
