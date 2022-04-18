PRINCETON — An architectural firm has been has been hired for the Lonnie Gunter, Jr. Center for Industrial History that will be located in the Historic East End of Princeton.
Johnson + Bailey Architects of Murfreesboro, Tenn. will head the project and was chosen from a pool of five by members of the Lonnie Gunter Center Development Committee.
According to the RiffRaff Arts Collective (RRAC), the non-profit organization driving the center along with the City of Princeton, the center is a “legacy project, curated and intended to preserve and celebrate West Virginia’s and the nation’s industrial heritage.”
Redevelopment of three properties is needed to establish the LGC site adjacent to the Princeton Railroad Museum in the Mercer Street Historic District. One of the properties is the Wheby’s Grocery building – a landmark in Princeton, built in 1925.
“J+B demonstrated to the Committee their emphasis on providing design work that is sensitive to the local surroundings, creates a sense of place and is highly functional for the end user,” said Robert Blankenship, grandson of Gunter, who is creative/technical director of RRAC and committee member. “Their firm has relevant project type experience, as well as extensive experience delivering complex projects on time and within budget.”
“The mission of the LGC will be to educate, to inspire, to energize a can-do culture, by preserving American industrial innovations and artifacts to fuel wonder and imagination for generations to come,” said Marcie Gabor, Gunter’s daughter as well as committee member and curator of Gunter’s collection. “Dad’s dream was to preserve the past to share with future generations. J+B has demonstrated they grasp the vision for the buildings that will house that dream.”
John T. Trail, who grew up in Rock and has close ties to Princeton, is an architect with the J+B team.
The RRAC said Trail will facilitate all aspects of the LGC project’s design and documentation, coordinate all consulting engineers, and manage the preliminary design, design development, and construction documentation phases. Trail will also manage the project once it is in the construction phase.
“Projects of this nature and intent do not happen every day,” Trail said. “I’m honored and excited that I can help bring this project to life in my hometown.”
Another member of the team, Christopher Lee Clark, also has ties to the area.
Clark is the architectural designer for the project and assisted in the restoration of the Prince Hotel, the Princeton Public Library and the ongoing Renaissance Theater restoration process.
He sat on the Community Improvement Commission (CIC) for The City of Princeton for nearly 5 years, as well as nearly 5 years on the Renaissance Theatre Project team.
The LGC will begin in phases and a timeline and budget are under development.
Proposed programming includes extensive exhibit space with STEAM education examples, a restoration workshop/makers space that inspires trade skills, a West Virginia artists’ gallery, event venue and a period soda fountain ice cream parlor. To learn more about the LGC, visit theriffraff.net/lgc.
The RiffRaff Arts Collective was recently awarded $637,000 to help develop a new culture and history center. The funding was part of $241 million earmarked for West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2022 omnibus package.
—Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.