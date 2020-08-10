PRINCETON — First Christian Church on Straley Avenue in Princeton kicked off phase two of renovations with a church-wide yard sale Saturday, August 1.
The indoor yard sale was held in the fellowship hall of the church as well as other locations within the church.
Upon entering the church, a visitor was greeted by a member of the congregation. A sanitation station was just inside the door with hand sanitizer, masks, and a sign that read “Masks are appreciated.”
Steve Janning, pastor at First Christian Church, says attendance of the yard sale was steady and busy, particularly in the morning, and slowing down slightly around 10 a.m.
The yard sale was a kickoff event to raise awareness for the fundraising campaign. Future fundraising events are still being discussed and planned. In addition to fundraising, Janning says he plans to apply for grants.
Renovations to the church building will be completed in three phases.
The first phase of renovations, which has been completed, was to repair things that were falling apart. That job cost approximately $200,000 and was, in Janning’s words “quite extensive.”
The second phase of renovations, the current phase, is focused on environmental control.
“We have an old steam boiler that we can’t even buy parts for. It is extremely inefficient to operate,” says Janning.
To fix this, sectioned off heat pumps will be installed so that they can be used as needed to regulate the temperature in specific areas of the church building.
“[This] is very efficient, so it will be environment-friendly, less carbon footprint, more economical to operate, and will probably do a better job of keeping the building cooler and warmer,” Janning says.
Jannings says phase two renovations will require about $60,000 to $70,000.
The final phase of renovations will include replacing or restoring the windows and finishing the brickwork on the current building.
Phase three renovations will require about $120,000 to $140,000.
“It does my heart good to see all the years of history in this church and that we’re keeping it up and keeping it in good shape, hopefully for generations to come to worship here,” says Linda Kaluk, a lifelong member of the congregation.
“[I am] delighted to see them. It is a gorgeous building and I am delighted that we are taking care of it,” says Randy Winfrey, another lifelong member of the congregation.
The congregation of First Christian Church started in 1907. In 1910, they build their first sanctuary. By 1915, the congregation had outgrown the sanctuary.
At that time, plans were made for the current building, also known as the school building, which is three stories. This building was completed in 1929. Upon completion of the new building, the original sanctuary was torn down. After the new building was completely paid for shortly after Word War II, the construction of the new sanctuary began and was completed in 1952.
Janning said, “It is a landmark for this community. It’s an important historical structure in this neighborhood. I hope people appreciate it. When we started doing the work, we noticed people driving by, smiling, giving thumbs up, waving and making comments about the work that we’ve been doing. That’s encouraging.”
To learn more about the church, you can visit their First Christian Church Disciples of Christ of Princeton, WV Facebook page.
— Heather Hamilton is a freelance reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact her at hmhjournalism91@gmail.com
