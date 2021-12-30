PRINCETON – Honaker Avenue in Princeton was closed Thursday morning after a single-vehicle crash broke a power pole.
The crash occurred when a BMW traveling towards the Lashmeet area left the road and struck a pole near the First Church of God's Honaker Avenue entrance.
Patrolman Z.A. Jones with the Princeton Police Department said the car's driver was not injured. She told police that her dog had jumped into her lap. The dog was not injured.
"She had her seatbelt on and everything," Jones said at the scene.
A wrecker took the BWM away, but the broken pole and fallen power lines continued to block the roadway.
The Princeton Fire Department was dispatched, and Appalachian Power was notified. Honaker Avenue remained closed until the lines were cleared away. Traffic backed up on Honaker Avenue and took detours in some cases until the scene had been cleared.
