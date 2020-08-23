PRINCETON — When owner Dolly Lane is asked why the diner bearing her name has been a success, she insists that God deserves all the credit.
Dolly’s Diner on Oakvale Road near Princeton was recently recognized as a 2020 Travelers’ Choice award-winner for Restaurants Based on a full year of Tripadvisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Award winners are known for consistently receiving “great traveler/diner feedback, placing them in the top 10 percent of hospitality businesses around the globe,” according to Tripadvisor officials.
Lane said that the restaurant was honored to be selected for the award.
“We have an awesome staff and we are blessed every day,” she said.
Dolly’s Diner was notified about winning the award earlier this month.
“I just never dreamed that would happen,” Lane told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. “I felt blessed. I still feel blessed.”
The diner’s parking lot is often filled with vehicles, many of them belonging to local customers as well as travelers coming off Interstate 77 and U.S. Route 460. When Lane was asked why the restaurant has been successful, her answer was straightforward and heartfelt.
“To be honest, I feel like it’s God,” she said. “We’re here because He put us here and I feel like it’s Him.”
The restaurant was part of the national Omelette Shoppe chain before Lane and her husband, Leonard, purchased it in October 2016. They renamed it the Omelette Spot, and it operated under that name until a grease fire destroyed the building in April 2018.
“We were really hurt when that happened, but we felt like it was just a blessing in disguise,” Lane recalled. “Just because we felt that God put us here for a purpose and He wouldn’t just let it go. .We felt like He was going to work things out for us, and He did.”
With insurance and other financing, the Lanes were able to rebuild their restaurant. Leonard Lane and some of the restaurant’s prior cooks did a lot of the work.
“My husband is an electrical engineer, but he does a little bit of everything,” Dolly Lane said. “He’s kind of a jack of all trades like plumbing and electrical work. He’s always been that kind of person. He works on things and he learns everything he can, too. He likes to learn stuff. We never had prior business experience owning a restaurant. God’s been good. It’s not paid for yet, but we will one of these days.”
Dolly’s Diner now employs about 30 people. When the diner first opened, it operated 24-hours daily, but now it closes about 11 p.m.
“We want it to be a family place,” she said.
