PRINCETON — A new book written and illustrated by two Princeton natives gives children a look at the invasive species problem in Florida while offering some tips on being responsible pet owners.
Brad Walker of Asylum Tattoos & Fine Art in Princeton worked with his cousin Deana Akers Charcalla to write “Lucy’s Lost in the Everglades.” The story describes how Lucy, a green tree python, finds herself in a place where she doesn’t belong.
Invasive species such as pythons and other nonnative snakes have become a problem in Florida, Walker said. They are often released into the wild when irresponsible pet owners decide that they don’t want these snakes, which can grow to huge lengths, anymore. Walker drew the book’s illustrations.
“It’s perfect for all kinds of exotic species,” Walker said of Florida. “We definitely wanted to show snakes in a different light, too. To give them character. To make them more like people, I made the snakes have eyes that were more humanlike.”
The book also goes into what pet owners need to do if they want to keep a snake.
“The book is not like a care book or anything like that, but there are some helpful tips for caring for a snake,” Walker added.
Walker and Charcalla are currently working on a second book featuring a veiled chameleon.
“This one is where a little girl wants a chameleon, and she has to learn how to take care of it properly,” he said.
Charcalla was driving from her home in Tennessee back to Princeton when she spoke about the new book.
“I was working on another project with my cousin,” she recalled. “I have a series of children’s novels that will be coming out in the future and he was doing covers for them. And in our discussion, he was saying ‘I’d really like to do a children’s book about snakes’ and he was telling me that there’s a problem with the Everglades and invasive species that are really taking over down there. I guess it’s really taking a toll on the ecosystem.”
The result was “Lucy’s Lost in the Everglades.”
“I kind of threw together a few pages, and from there the idea of Lucy the green tree python really formed; so he just wanted to educate kids on snakes and what kind of environment they really need to be in,” she said.
The book is currently available on Amazon, Charcalla said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
