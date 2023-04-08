PRINCETON — As of April 1, there’s a new face in the role of Princeton Rescue Squad Chief Executive Officer as 30-year emergency services veteran Mark Brooks takes over from Stacey Hicks.
Brooks started his career as an emergency worker in 1993 on an ambulance crew, then worked in an emergency room, on a flight ambulance, as a contract paramedic for the military, then back to serving on a flight ambulance and in administration for HealthNet Aeromedical before joining the Princeton Rescue Squad as Chief Operating Officer 15 months ago.
“When I got here, they talked to me about becoming CEO after Stacey retired. I learned from Stacey over the last year and I know the job will be successful with the help of the squad and the board of directors in meeting our goals,” he said.
His goals, he said, include maintaining the quality of service and extending the squad’s services into new areas.
“I’d like to strengthen the relationship we have with communities and local governments, to be able to provide better health services and provide more education through the (Karen Preservati Center),” he added.
