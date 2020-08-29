PRINCETON — Princeton Rescue Squad formerly opened a new substation Friday at an historic building near Interstate 77 that will allow first responders to cut travel time when emergencies occur on the interstate and communities around Gardner Road.
Dedicated in 1961, the former Forestry Sciences Laboratory was part of President John F. Kennedy’s efforts to help the Appalachian region by promoting the hardwoods industry, County Commissioner Bill Archer said. The county later acquired the historic property when work was started to restore the nearby Mercer County Poor Farm Cemetery.
Now called the Mercer County Gardner Center, the 16,300 square-foot building houses the Mercer County Development Authority. Princeton Rescue Squad CEO Stacey Hicks said he contacted Archer after he read about the facility in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. The squad had been looking for a substation location in that part of Mercer County.
With the new substation, which opens for daytime shifts this weekend, the rescue squad will be about a minute away from Exit 14 on I-77, and closer to PikeView High School and Middle School, Concord University, the Town of Athens, Spanishburg and other communities in that part of the county, Hicks said. One ambulance and crew will operate from the new substation.
“This is our fourth station in Mercer County,” Hicks said. “There’s the main station in Princeton, the substations in Matoaka and Green Valley, and now this one.”
Responding to emergencies on I-77 has always been difficult when crews have to respond from Princeton, Hicks said.
“We’ll have an ambulance and we’ll cover it as much as we can,” Hicks said of the new substation. “We’ll probably cover it mostly on day shift. We’ll see how the volume goes and adjust it accordingly.”
“If you picked a place where we needed to be, this is where we needed to be,” he added, thanking the Mercer County Commission and Archer for helping to make the facility available.
Archer gave the media a tour before he presented the substation’s keys to Hicks. The single-story building has numerous offices, restrooms that have been upgraded to present standards, a conference room for the county development authority – it had a conference table and chairs already – and an auditorium capable of seating 150 people. He pointed out how the offices’ paneling was made of Appalachian hardwoods such as birch and mahogany. Since the building is historic, features such as a kitchenette with 1960s appliances are being preserved.
A path from the center leads to the Mercer County Poor Farm Cemetery, which has between 250 to 300 unmarked graves of people representing all races and different religions, Archer said. Work on honoring the graves there helped lead to the county acquiring the former federal property.
About 36,000 vehicles pass Exit 14 every day, so the center is a good location for businesses and other entities, he said.
“It’s been a labor of love for me and all associated with it,” Archer said. “Thank you.”
Greg Jordan
