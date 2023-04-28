PRINCETON — There has been a period of inactivity where the Princeton Renaissance Project has been concerned. However, area residents can expect to see renewed activity on the project in the months ahead, according to organizers.
Community Connections Executive Director Greg Puckett said the project, which is designed to restore the old Royal/Lavon Theatre under the new name Renaissance Theatre, had seen the building receive a $70,000 new roof.
“We needed the new roof to secure the building in order to proceed with the interior work,” Puckett said.
Additional funding came from a $300,000 grant by the Shott Foundation and $780,000 in federal earmark funding through WVHUD.
A meeting was held on Tuesday to discuss matters related to electrical issues, including the HVAC system, Puckett said.
“(The HVAC system) is on back order and cost us $250,000,” Puckett said. “Once that’s done, we can proceed with the interior work, including drywall and the facade.”
The project, he added, had hired Tammie Lucas, who has years of experience in media and business advertising, on a part-time basis to raise the remaining funds for the project.
“It’s been a long, sometimes painful process. During COVID, we couldn’t really get together which delayed our progress for three years,” Puckett said.
The goal is to get the project moving again this spring and summer, according to Puckett.
He concluded by saying, “We’re hoping for it to be finished within the year. We just have to make sure everything is finished.”
Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
