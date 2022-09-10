PRINCETON – Firefighters and other first responders met under rainy skies Saturday to exert themselves and remember colleagues who made the ultimate sacrifice 21 years ago when terrorists attacked the United States.
The second annual Memorial Stair Climb at the Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium in Princeton honored the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 when terrorists hijacked airliners and crashed them into the World Trade Center's towers in New York City and into the Pentagon. A fourth airline crashed in Shanksville, Penn. after passengers rushed the cockpit to overpower the hijackers.
Pastor Patrick Terry led the invocation with a prayer recalling the first responders who lost their lives when the Twin Towers suddenly collapsed.
"Dear Heavenly Father, today we come together to remember the lives of the men and women of the fire and rescue, the police and the EMS workers, and every first responder who chose their fellow man's lives over their own," Terry prayed. "The sacrifice from that day will never be forgotten. It was the day that the heroism from every public servant overshadowed the terrorism."
An opening ceremony was conducted before participants started climbing the stadium's bleachers to symbolize the 110-stories of the World Trade Center's towers. The Princeton High School Marching Band performed the National Anthem and the Princeton Rescue Squad provided the color guard. Members of Boy Scouts Troop 1 led the Pledge of Allegiance, and Mark Whitt performed "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes. The Firefighter's Prayer was recited and the Last Bell ceremony was conducted.
Lt. Rick Shagoury of the Princeton Fire Department spoke during the opening ceremony about how the attacks on 9/11 altered the nation and the world.
"Twenty-one years ago today, we went to bed. We woke up and started our day like any other," he said. "Little did any of us know that day would change us forever. Cowardly acts of terrorism would change lives, change families, change our way of living forever."
On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, 2,977 lives were lost. Those lost included 343 firefighters, 72 police officers, eight EMT personnel and paramedics, one New York fire patrolman and 55 military personnel as well as thousands of civilians, Shagoury said.
First responders entered the burning Twin Towers without fear or hesitation, knowing that the unimaginable was waiting for them, he continued.
"They did what we do as firefighters, run into danger when everyone else is running out to save lives," Shagoury said. "Helping others is at the very core of who we are and what we do. The highest reported floor reached that day was the 78th floor, the Sky Deck of the South Tower, which is in itself an amazing accomplishment considering the gear and equipment weight they carried."
Firefighter Shawn Woodridge with the Keystone Volunteer Fire Department in McDowell County said he wore his regular turnout gear for the stair climb memorial. Wearing that alone brought his total weight up to 200 pounds.
"I weigh about 200 pounds with this one, and I weigh 165 pounds," he said. "It's just a cause to come out here. In 2001, they ran into those buildings and they did not know what they'd find. This is to keep that memory alive."
Firefighter John Lowe, a volunteer with the Princeton Fire Department, carried even more weight as he went up and down the bleachers.
"Well, it's hard to imagine what those guys went through," Lowe said. "People really don't understand what firefighters go through."
Organizers did not let rain stop the memorial climb.
"We were going to do this rain or shine," Shagoury said later.
Conducting memorials like the stair climb helps keep the memories of 9/11 alive for the people who experienced that day, but also for the younger generations that know it only from history books and documentaries. For example, Shagoury said that his daughter, Alison, was only 2 months old when 9/11 happened.
To help preserve the memories of the fallen, firefighters wore ID badges with the pictures and names of colleagues who died that day. Shagoury looked at the ID badge he was wearing in memory of Thomas J. Foley, a firefighter with Rescue 3.
"This isn't just a number," he said. "Here is a person with a name and a family. If we don't do this, they'll just fade off and they'll be 343."
