PRINCETON — The ongoing process of improving city sidewalks received a boost with the recent announcement of two grants.
The two grants, announced by Governor Jim Justice, come from the West Virginia Division of Highway’s Transportation Alterations and Trail Improvements grant program.
Of the $9.7 million available through the program, Princeton will receive $152,460 for repair and replacement work on 687.73 linear feet of sidewalk on Straley Avenue and North Eighth Street and $202,202.50 for repair and replacement work on 936.37 linear feet of sidewalk on the north side of Thorn Street.
City Manager Mike Webb said the work will involve replacing damaged areas of the sidewalks with better concrete, installing better pedestrian access at crosswalks and locating detection equipment at the crosswalks to be ADA-compliant.
“The city would like to thank Governor Justice for his support of our projects,” Webb said. “We have seen an upswing in traffic on Thorn and Straley in recent years and believe these improvements are needed to meet the needs of those who travel these main city roadways.”
Webb added that the city would be planning further sidewalk projects and would be applying for funding as needed.
Last year, sidewalk work on West Main Street and the south side of Thorn Street was completed.
In other Thorn Street news, Webb said work on the Thorn Street Bridge replacement would begin when the WVDOH completed getting the needed easements. Work is expected to begin in late summer or early fall and to be completed in early 2024.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com
