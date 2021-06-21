PRINCETON — People taking their recreational vehicles on long trips often stop overnight at state parks and other attractions, and now they’re stopping at a museum detailing Mercer County’s railroad history.
People passing the Princeton Railroad Museum on Mercer Street are now seeing RVs parking there overnight. The stays are part of the Harvest Host program, according to Museum Director Pat Smith.
Harvest Host has a network of farms, wineries, breweries, parks and other attractions across the nation where RVs can park overnight.
“Actually, Harvest Host called me and asked if we were interested in participating,” Smith recalled. “One of their requirements is that people have to visit the museum if it’s open. I thought it would be a good way to increase our attendance; also, it would help area businesses because people who come in and park overnight eat a meal and then walk through town.”
Smith said that RV tourists started arriving at the railroad museum in May last year. They kept arriving even as the COVID-19 pandemic continued; the museum could benefit even if the visitors couldn’t come inside.
“They’ve been coming all through the shutdown because I thought at least they’ll see us and it will peak their interest and they’ll want to come back when we’re open,” Smith stated. “We had 18 in May and we have 33 scheduled in June. I have them scheduled all through October. People are planning their trips ahead of time.”
The RVs usually park in front on the museum or nearby, and a maximum of four can stay there overnight.
The railroad museum will reopen to the public on July 1, Smith said.
