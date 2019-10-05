PRINCETON — Princeton Public Library is preparing for the Halloween holiday, with many upcoming events.
With event age ranges ranging from children to adults, all guests are sure to find an event that interests them. From costume themed events to historical speeches, the library is offering plenty of spooktacular events.
The first event, set for October 8, welcomes children 12 years old and under, to paint pumpkins for the fall season. While children will be painting, the library asks that participants dress appropriately for the potential mess, according to their website.
Though this event is free, registration is required to attend. For a reservation contact the library at 304-487-5045.
Also targeted towards children, the library is offering a costume swap, which will allow children to obtain this year’s costume at no charge. On October 12, from noon to one, guests can choose from the donated costumes.
Guests are asked to bring children costumes where the size is clearly indicated, clean, and gently used, according to their website. Donations are being accepted now.
For adults, or any age interested, local historian Pat Smith will be speaking on the chilling history of Princeton’s Lake Shawnee. Along with the eerie history, Smith will also be discussing other past facts of the lake.
On October 17, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., guests are encouraged to attend and listen to the haunting tales of Princeton’s own Halloween hot spot.
To close out the ghostly month, Princeton Public Library will host its 8th annual Life-Size Candy Land. Families are invited to experience the candy realm and personally meet King Candy.
During trick or treating, on October 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., children 12 and under are welcome to try their hand at the games for a chance at a prize.
For more information on the library’s upcoming events visit them online at https://princetonlibrarywv.com/.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.