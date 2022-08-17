PRINCETON — Mold discovered at a Mercer County school is delaying its opening for the year until its interior can be cleaned.
On Aug. 8, mold was discovered on surfaces in classrooms at Princeton Primary School, according a press release issued Tuesday afternoon. Mercer County Schools contacted the West Virginia Department of Education’s Office of School Facilities and representatives from that office inspected the school on Aug. 10.
On Aug. 15, Mercer County Schools received an Indoor Air Quality report from the Office of School Facilities. Their determination was that during the summer, mold formed because of an HVAC system failure to regulate humidity levels within the building.
In order for the removal of mold and repairs to the HVAC system to regulate humidity levels, Princeton Primary School will not open for in-person learning on Aug.26, according to school officials.
“The safety of our students and staff is paramount. Therefore, students and staff will work remotely until cleaning and repairs have been completed. During the cleaning process, all surfaces including walls will be treated,” according to school officials. “Any soft surface items with mold have been discarded.”
Princeton Primary School teachers will contact students’ families to answer specific questions and arrange pick up of devices and other instructional materials.
A special Mercer County Board of Education meeting will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 3 p.m. at MCTEC’s Seminar center to discuss personnel matters and the approval of a plan for the cleaning and repairs to the HVAC system of Princeton Primary School.
Additional information on the reopening of Princeton Primary School will be shared after the board meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.