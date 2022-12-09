PRINCETON — A $5,000 reward was being offered Thursday for information leading to the whereabouts of a missing 14-year-old juvenile.
Kierra Jackson, 14, was last seen at her residence in Princeton on Dec 3, according to a statement from the AWARE Foundation. She was wearing white sweatpants, a black hoodie with pink UA letters, and black Crocs. Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information about Kierra Jackson’s whereabouts can contact the Princeton Police Department at 304-487-5000.
