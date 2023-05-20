PRINCETON — As part of National Law Enforcement Week, seven members of the Princeton Police Department were recognized by Police Chief Tim Gray at the Princeton City Council meeting.
Prior to Gray’s presentation, City Clerk Ken Clay administered the oath of office to the PPD’s newest member, Ptlm. Ethan F. Ford.
Gray opened by saying, “This is for (the PPD officers) in the room. The last four years have been difficult times, with a lot of focus on bad things. Tonight is a focus on some of the good things that our officers have done.”
The first two recognized were civilian employees Jamie Lane and Linda Pendleton of whom Gray said,”The department couldn’t function without them.,”
Det. Lt. R.T. Pugh was awarded the General Accommodation Award for his ultimately unsuccessful effort towards saving the life of a hit-and-run victim in October 2021.
Four officers were awarded the National Chief Association Lifesaving Award for three separate incidents .
Sgt. C. C. Butler was cited for taking a seriously-injured person to the PCH Emergency Room in his cruiser, thusly saving his life.
Lt. Jeremy Halsey and Ptlm. Z.A. Jones were recognized for saving the life of a car crash victim who suffered a cardiac arrest.
Lt. D.A. Weatherly was recognized for his actions during the Princeton Christmas Parade where he saved the life of an infant who had stopped breathing.
Sgt. R.S. Gibson was named Supervisor of the Year by his subordinates and Ptlm. S.W. Owens was named Officer of the Year.
Gray said, “These men are more than names on a wall. You spend more time with them than you do your own families. In fact, they are not only friends, but family.”
The awards, he added, were determined by comments from community members and outside agencies
