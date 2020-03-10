PRINCETON — Officers with the Princeton City Police Department have made several large drug busts within a month's time.
On February 12, February 13 and March 8, officers have recovered large amounts of illegal substances. According to Princeton City Police Chief T.A. Gray, this is excellent work to ensure the streets are kept clean of drugs.
"We want the community to know that we're out here and we're trying. We're trying to make a dent in it. There are some very upset drug dealers out here because we've taken their profit. If they don't like that then I suggest they move to another part of the state," Gray said.
Patrolman J.E. Carroll, who's been involved in all three of the aforementioned busts, is proud to be able to ensure the community's safety.
"We know that drugs are an issue in our community and drug traffic is awful here. We're out here every day trying our best to curb drug trafficking and get these dealers off the street," Carroll said.
During the March 8 bust, Carroll conducted a traffic stop near High Street when he was informed by the driver that he was "dirty." From there Carroll ordered him to exit the vehicle but the suspect then fled on foot.
After the suspect was apprehended, Carroll recovered a large number of controlled substances including methamphetamine, crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The amounts totaled to 48 grams of meth, 56 grams of crack and 25 grams of cocaine, according to Carroll.
"That's over $11,000 worth in the street value of the drugs itself. He also had $1,728 in U.S. currency in his pocket at the time that I arrested him," Carroll said.
