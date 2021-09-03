PRINCETON — A traffic stop on Stafford Drive in Princeton led law enforcement to find drugs and a loaded AR-15 on Friday night.
The vehicle was pulled over for a lack of an inspection sticker, according to Patrolman W. W. McGuire with the Princeton Police Department. Upon inspection, four ounces of marijuana was discovered with an estimated street value of $2,068 along with a loaded AR-15 firearm and other drug paraphernalia.
The suspect was charged with possession of a schedule one substance and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to McGuire.
