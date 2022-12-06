PRINCETON — The Princeton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old juvenile.
Kierra Jackson was last seen at her Princeton residence on Dec. 3.
Jackson was last seen wearing white sweatpants, a black hoodie with pink UA letters, and black Crocs, according to a notice from the AWARE Foundation of Virginia. Her family and friends are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts can contact the Princeton Police Department at 304-487-5000.
