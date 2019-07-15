PRINCETON — Having been half-empty since the administrative offices moved to the new facility in December of 2018, Princeton’s old city hall now houses two of Princeton’s First Responder facilities.
Rather than being in parallel buildings the Princeton Police Department and the Princeton Fire Department are now both in the old city hall. After the city employees moved into the new municipal building in downtown Princeton, the Fire Department stayed the sole inhabitant for several months.
With the new municipal building not ready to house the two departments, the idea of law enforcement moving into the old city hall was proposed. Prior to this move, the police department was located in the old department next to the old city hall.
“Some of the guys and the city manager came to me with the idea last year,” Princeton Police Chief T.A. Gray said, “It’s a bigger facility so it gives us much more room.”
Having been in the old department for many years, the move is something that Gray thinks will be beneficial for all involved. He also believes that having the two first responder departments in one centralized location will be, “A better situation.”
“I’ve got a great working relationship with the fire chief. It’s better for everyone involved,” Gray said.
With the two buildings being so close together, moving items back and forth has been easier than a large haul. With everyone pitching in with the move, Gray said that they will shortly have the mass of their belongings moved over.
As for when they will move into the new municipal building, that date is unknown. According to Gray, an approximate timeline is, “Two or so years, but that isn’t definitive.”
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
