PRINCETON – Improved sidewalks, better street lighting and new opportunities for development are part of the city of Princeton’s plan to improve High Street.
Officials with the City of Princeton recently announced a series of initiatives to develop the High Street area.
One of these initiatives includes making about 1,800 linear feet of sidewalks compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, according to City Manager Mike Webb.
Under a state Department of Highways sidewalks grant, the state pays 80 percent of the cost while the applicant pays the remaining 20 percent.
“It’s a large project similar to what we did on Thorn Street with West Virginia DOH sidewalk grants,” Webb said. “It’s the same program we did on Main Street and West Main Street.”
Another part of the improvement plans involve installing 20 LED streetlights ranging from the top of High Street to North Walker Street.
A work order has been placed with American Electric Power, Webb said. It will help enterprises like the new Our Daily Break bakery on High Street.
“You’ll have much better white light,” he said. “It will give a much safer, more inviting light in the evening.”
Another part of the improvements is the transfer of 11 city-owned parcels of land along High Street and Martin Luther King Avenue to the Princeton Economic Development Authority.
Webb said the overall plan is to make the High Street area a more appealing investment opportunity for both residents and entrepreneurs looking at the city for potential projects.
“The city sees a lot of potential in the High Street area,” Webb said. “With the opening of Our Daily Bread and work continuing on the Arnold Palmer Community Center, private organizations have already planted their roots along the street. As with any investment, it will take a number of years before our community sees substantial growth, but our city wants to assist in any way possible to keep momentum going.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
