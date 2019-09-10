PRINCETON — A paving project in Princeton around the Mercer County Courthouse will begin tonight.
Joe Pack, design engineer with the state Department of Highways District 10, said work will be occur between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. and no parking will be allowed on the streets impacted during that time.
“It begins at Courthouse Road, just north of the intersection with Union Street,” he said, adding that all streets around the courthouse including parts of East and West Main streets, Scott Street and South and North Walker will be impacted.
The two-mile project will run north on Rt. 19 to its intersection with Lower Bell Avenue.
Pack said the streets will be milled (ground down about an inch and a half) and then repaved and the project will take about three weeks to complete (15 construction days).
During the work, the streets will be rough after milling and not striped, he added, but can be used as usual during the day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., including parking.
“The work will only be done at night and not on the weekend,” he said.
After the milling, streets will be repaved and then striped.
