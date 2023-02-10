PRINCETON — Businesses and homeowners just outside the municipal limits of Princeton now have incentives to join the city.
Princeton Economic Development Authority Director Samuel Lusk said Wednesday the incentives are for businesses and homeowners who wish to join the city through either minor boundary adjustment or annexation.
“The first incentive is a five-year suspension of the Business & Occupations Tax for businesses. This applies to all businesses with the same name and/ownership,” Lusk said.
Another part of the tax incentive, Lusk said, is the removal of the B&O tax from all new car sales within Princeton whether or not the dealership joins the city.
The second incentive, which depends on the funding being available, is a three-year suspension of the city’s garbage fee for both businesses and homeowners.
“We also will offer a five-year suspension of the building permit fee for people who are looking to do work on their property,” he said.
Lusk added, “These incentives were passed to encourage businesses and residents to join the city. If enough businesses and residents join the city, we could eventually do away with the B&O tax to help create a better business climate within the city.”
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.