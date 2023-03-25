PRINCETON — Princeton obstetrician-gynecologist Brandon Lingenfelter, DO, PhD, FACOG, has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation for his strong commitment to patients. according to an announcement from Princeton Community Hospital.
Lingenfelter is affiliated with WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital (PCH) and is in private practice in Princeton. He learned on Friday, March 17, that he was selected as a recipient of the award after receiving a nomination from a patient.
“It is an honor to be recognized,” Lingenfelter said. “It shows the dedication the practice has to women’s health and how much everyone cares about the patients that come see us.”
WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award, identifies the Best Doctors across America based on numerous points of objective criteria including patient reviews, confirmed national and local board certifications, accreditations/ certifications and professional affiliations in their medical field.
Lingenfelter graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and received his doctorate in reproductive physiology from West Virginia University. He completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Reading Health Systems in Philadelphia.
He is a private practice OB/GYN with privileges at Princeton Community Hospital since 2016 actively completing surgery and deliveries. He is currently the chair for OB/GYN at PCH.
Lingenfelter is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology with a Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery Certification from the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He is currently a member of the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.
