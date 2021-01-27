BLUEFIELD — When Scott Noble was a child, his dream was to be an actor. This week, a film, “First Date,” starring Noble premiers at the Sundance Film Festival. It took him until 55 years old to realize that he, himself is a character.
A military kid, Noble spent most of his early life overseas. When his father retired in 1978, the family moved to Mercer County. Noble joined the Air Force at the age of 20. After 13 years Noble was medically discharged due to mental health issues that developed over his career. In the next few years Noble would search for a career path, while acting lived in the back of his mind.
“I came back to West Virginia in 2009 to start over,” Noble said. “I went to the VA (Veteran’s Affairs), got myself enrolled in school at Concord and because I had the gift of gab I started to realize that I could write,” Noble said. “One of the people that told me I could write was Tammie Toler and she brought me on as a freelance reporter while I was getting my journalism degree at Concord.”
Noble said his therapist at the VA told him that creativity helped him stay balanced. He recalled that he was excited that he would not have to take medication.
In pursuit of that creativity, while attending Concord University, Noble met Jake Mays, a filmmaking fanatic. The two wrote about 50 stories together and 15 completed scripts. Noble said he caught the “acting bug” once again while working with Jake.
One year after Noble graduated from Concord University, he moved to Sacramento, Ca. in 2013.
“When I moved out here I found out that there was film community out here,” Noble said. “I have gotten involved with a few projects before ‘First Date.’ I did this short film called ‘Afternoon Delight.’ It was a really nice film. I played co-lead in it because I did a really great french accent.”
In March 2018, an audition crossed Noble’s path. He said the script for “First Date” stood out to him because it was a comedy. Directed by Manuel Crosby and Darren Knapp and Produced by Brandon Kraus, “First Date,” centers on Mike, who is conned into buying a 1965 Chrysler for his first date with the girl-next-door, Kelsey. The date implodes as he is targeted by criminals, cops, and a crazy cat lady. “A night fueled by desire, bullets, and burning rubber makes any other first date seem like a walk in the park.”
According to Noble, Director Manuel Crosby is very methodical. After his second audition for the role of “the captain,” Crosby asked Noble if he would read for a different character, one they were having a hard time casting.
“He said it is a character named Dennis and he started explaining Dennis,” Noble said. “He put two chairs down beside each other and says, ‘sell me the car.”
Noble was cast as Dennis by the time he drove home from the audition. For his portrayal of Dennis, Noble channeled a few people from his past.
“Bruce Marotte is an old buddy of mine from my Air Force days and Bruce used to do these chatterbox rants. He would not drive a car newer than 1977 because after that they didn’t use, ‘two and a half tons of fine American steel’ after that,” Noble said. “Bruce was a funny guy, I always remembered how funny that guy was and that thing about the car.”
“I am the kind of guy that likes to play characters,” Noble said. “I am not a character actor, I am a character. Officially I am an actor now, however, I am a character.”
Noble’s first day of shooting was in December 2018. The first day of rehearsal, he said he knew they had something special by the chemistry between characters and the work ethic of the cast and crew.
“What I am listening to cracks me up, I am sitting here laughing to myself and that is the moment it was cinched for me,” Noble said. “It was that moment in San Andres when I did Dennis, but it really reinforced my belief that this was a worthy project that had potential.”
Another thing Noble enjoyed about working on “First Date” was the flexibility of its directors and producers.
“I think what got Manuel and Darren interested in letting me improv is when they ripped the tape off of my mouth for the first time, that was one of my first takes and that line about, “What do you do for an encore, a Brazilian,” I threw that in there,” Noble said. “I tossed that in there at the last second and I could see Manuel laughing behind the camera. So from then on we would get a few takes per the script, and then we would do a couple of takes off script.”
The duct tape that inspired his first improved line would become a consistent trend throughout filming.
“You can see that I had 3 days growth on my face, and they would rip that tape off and yeah, it hurt. The first time they did it was like a 12 which is why the Brazilian comment came out. It prompted my first improved line,” Noble said. “It gave me a new appreciation and understanding for body waxing and I became very adept at getting it off my face without using my hands.”
Noble thinks “First Date,” stood out to the judges of the Sundance Film Festival for the same reasons the script stuck out to him: it is a smart comedy.
“I think the fact that it is a comedy in a very dark time of 2020 made it stand out. The cast, across the board I think was supremely talented,” Noble said. “That is why I love comedy so much, comedy is a tonic and this movie is a 2020 tonic. In the military,during the darkest times, you find a way to joke about stuff., humor carries you through when there is nothing else. If you don’t use humor there is no hope.”
The main takeaway from his time on set was a deep respect for his co-cast and crew. Noble said for one scene, they shot five days worth of 12 to 15 hour nights.
“There was no yelling. A lot of time producers and directors will get upset on set and there was none of that,” Noble said. “I can’t say enough about how great the cast and crew were. They are another reason that I felt like a real actor.”
Noble attributes his return to his love of acting to the advise of his VA therapist and a friend from back home.
“There is someone I owe for pushing me back into acting other than my therapist at the VA. Kevin Sizemore and his wife Gina,” Noble said. “I did projects with Kevin Sizemore and they told me that I needed to do this. I needed to be acting and pursue this art form of film. They encouraged me and it is because of their encouragement, and my therapist that I am in a film that is in the Sundance Film Festival. I am a small part of it, but I am in the Sundance Film Festival because of that.”
Although he was not born in Mercer County, Noble said he hopes the people of Mercer County and of Southern W.Va. enjoy the film and seeing one of their own.
“I really felt like I became one of their own, but I was not born there, I did not grow up there in W.Va. They made me feel like one of their own at one of the darkest times of my life and I hope my performance says thank you and I love you,” Noble said.
After 55 years of life’s twists and turns, Noble is left with a contagious a gratitude. “I couldn’t be more grateful that Darren and Manuel asked me to sell a car that day in San Andres,” he said.
While the Sundance Film Festival will not take place in Park City, Utah, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, tickets for the online premiere of “First Date,” are available at https://festival.sundance.org/.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.