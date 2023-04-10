A Princeton man was killed in a traffic crash Friday, April 7, while he was changing a tire on the shoulder of Interstate 81 in Wytheville and a Princeton woman has been charged in the incident.
Corrine Geller, public relations director with the Virginia State Police, said John M. Sampson, 31, was stopped on the right shoulder of northbound lanes of I-81 at the merge with I-77 and was outside his 2013 Mini Cooper changing a tire.
A 2015 Chrysler 200 was coming from southbound I-77 to merge onto I-81 north when the driver lost control. The Chrysler spun sideways, ran off the right side of the road, and struck Sampson and his vehicle, Geller said.
Sampson was transported to Wythe County Community Hospital, where he died later that same day.
Geller said the driver of the Chrysler, Jennifer H. Chambers, 51, also of Princeton, was not injured in the crash, but was charged with reckless driving for failure to maintain control of her vehicle.
The crash occurred at 3:07 p.m. and remains under investigation.
