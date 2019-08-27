PULASKI, Va. — The body of a Princeton man has been found near a Pulaski County campground.
The investigation into the man's death is continuing by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office.
After receiving a call in reference to a missing swimmer, members of the Pulaski County Search and Rescue Team began searching the area, according to Lt. L.A. Nester of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. Shortly after the search began, on August 23, a body was recovered.
The body of Kevin Roy, 39, of Princeton, was found in the vicinity of his last seen location of Covey Campground near the Dublin area, according to Nester.
The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, Christiansburg Fire Department dive teams, Radford Fire Department, Longshop McCoy Fire Department, and Blacksburg Fire Department, also responded to the call, according to Nester.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.