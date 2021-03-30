PRINCETON – A Mercer County man is facing a felony threats of terrorist acts charge after allegedly threatening deputies in another county and threatening to blow up a store in Virginia.
Matthew C. Kennedy, 35, of Princeton was arrested when Mercer County deputies went to a Princeton home regarding threats being made toward the Giles County Sheriff's Office, according to Deputy L.L. Addair of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.
Mercer E-911 advised that they had received a call from the Giles County Sheriff's Office stating that Kennedy called on March 27 at 4:12 p.m. threatening to kill everyone in the department because no one would help him, Addair said in his report.
"Kennedy continued to call Giles County and hang up, then called the Dollar Store in Rich Creek, Va. at (4:44 p.m.) and threatened to blow up the store and everyone in it," Addair said.
A Giles County Sheriff's Office dispatcher provided the telephone number that was used for the calls, and Mercer E-911 confirmed through previous calls that the number belonged to Kennedy, Addair stated in the report
Earlier that day, the Mercer County Sheriff's Department responded to a call about Kennedy's home and arrested a male subject, Kennedy's friend, for active warrants called in by Giles County. Kennedy contacted the Giles County Sheriff's Office "seeking answers, which then progressed into threats," Addair said in his report.
"Upon contact with Kennedy, he confirmed his phone number and was then advised that he was being placed under arrest for terrorist threats against Giles County Sheriff's Department," Addair said. "Kennedy stated that he was just mad because they wouldn't tell him anything and that he didn't mean it. During transport, Kennedy stated he didn't own any guns, didn't know how to operate one, nor did he have any bombs."
Addair said he later contacted the Giles County Sheriff's Office dispatcher who received Kennedy's calls and provided a written statement via email.
The Rich Creek Police Department was at the Giles County Magistrate's Office obtaining warrants regarding the bomb threat toward the Dollar Store, Addair added.
Kennedy was being held Tuesday at the Southern Regional Jail on a $5,000 cash or surety bond.
The charge threats of terrorist acts, which is a felony, conveying false information concerning terrorist acts and committing terrorist hoaxes carries a possible sentence of one to three years in prison and a fine between $5,000 to $25,000.
