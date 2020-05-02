BLUEFIELD, Va. — A Mercer County man is facing charges in Virginia including malicious wounding of a police officer after leading area deputies and state troopers on a high-speed chase which ended in a crash injuring two other people.
At 4 p.m. Tuesday, Virginia State Police responded to assist the Tazewell Police Department with pursuing a 2012 Audi, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.
The pursuit continued south on Route 19 into Russell County, Va., then the Audi turned around and headed back north on Route 19 and continued east on U.S. Route 460, Geller said the suspect vehicle took the exit into the Town of Bluefield where it crashed and struck a 2019 Kia Sorento on Virginia Avenue near the intersection with Luther Street.
The suspect driver, Brandon E. Rathburn, 22, of Princeton was taken into custody without further incident.
Assistant Chief S. Lampert of the Tazewell Police Department said at the crash scene that the incident started with a report about a stolen car. A Tazewell Police officer sighted the Audi, which then fled. Deputies with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office took up the pursuit.
Lampert said the Audi reached speeds as high as 115 mph during the chase. Both the Audi and the Kia were severely damaged.
The Kia’s driver, a 75-year-old Bluefield, Va. male, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Geller stated. A 77-year-old female passenger was also transported to the hospital for treatment of a minor injury.
During the pursuit, the Audi struck two state police vehicles. One of the troopers suffered a minor injury, Geller said.
State police arrested Rathburn for DUID (driving under the influence of drugs) and charged him with malicious wounding of a police officer and one count of felony eluding police.
The Tazewell Police Department, Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Russell County Sheriff’s Office and the Bluefield, Va. Police Department worked with state police during the pursuit.
