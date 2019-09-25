ODD – Following a vehicular pursuit which started in Mercer County and ended in Raleigh County, a Princeton man died after collapsing while in the custody of the West Virginia State Police.
Michael A. Graham II, 42, of Princeton had been arrested Feb. 20 following a multi-county pursuit which started on U.S. Route 460 and ended near Odd in Raleigh County, according to a press released from the State Police. At the conclusion of the pursuit, Graham, along with three passengers from his vehicle, fled on foot, but were all arrested shortly after.
After being arrested, Graham collapsed, losing consciousness. Troopers administered Narcan and performed CPR, but were unable to revive Graham, according to the release.
Graham's body was sent to the West Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.
