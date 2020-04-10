PRINCETON — A Princeton man has been arrested and charged in a domestic violence incident as the concern for a rise in these cases during the COVID-19 pandemic was voiced by Gov. Jim Justice Thursday.
West Virginia State Trooper R.L. Jones said Harley Wade Rose, 26, of Eads Mill Road, has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury, two counts domestic assault, two counts brandishing a firearm, one count domestic battery and driving suspended.
The victim sustained minor cuts and injuries, he said. “The child was unharmed.”
Jones said the incident was reported at around 4 p.m.
Rose has been transported to Southern Regional Jail and was awaiting arraignment, Jones said, adding that Rose could be facing more charges.
The case remains under investigation and no further details were available Thursday evening.
With a stay-at-home statewide order in place because of the pandemic, domestic violence incidents are a concern.
“We have seen an increase in domestic violence calls over the last several weeks,” Jones said.
Justice said in a press conference Thursday these cases may increase with so many people staying at their homes and the state does not want the problem to “fall through the cracks.”
“We are trying to staunch that (resources to deal with domestic violence) in every way,” he said.
Bill Crouch, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, said the Bureau of Children and Families is working with community providers (organizations that help families) on the issue.
“We have stepped up that communication,” he said, adding that the crisis does pose risks for families. “We are trying to focus on that and we want to make sure we are there.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.