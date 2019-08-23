PRINCETON — A Princeton man has been arrested on drug-related charges.
The Princeton City Police Department and the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force responded to a call on Monday in the area of Christie Avenue, according to a release Thursday from the Princeton City Police Department.
The target suspect of the investigation, Lerone Donaldson, 29, of Princeton, was arrested and charged with three counts of delivery of cocaine, according to the release.
According to Detective S.M. Severt, of the Princeton City Police Department, once officers with the Drug Task Force made contact with Donaldson he complied with their orders. He was then placed under arrest.
Donaldson was processed and transported for arraignment.
