PRINCETON — A local man was arrested Wednesday after an investigation and charged with distribution of child pornography.
The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by Mercer County Sheriff’s Department Detective-Sergeant S. A. Sommers into the distribution of child pornography that began when the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a CyberTip from Facebook indicating a user was distributing child pornography.
The investigation revealed that Clifford Mitchem, 67, of Princeton had sent a video of child pornography through Facebook Messenger to another user, Sommers said in a statement released Wednesday.
The public is reminded that criminal complaints contain only charges and are not evidence of guilt, Sommers stated. Defendants are presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
