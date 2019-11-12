PRINCETON — A Princeton man has been booked into Southern Regional Jail for forcing sexual acts onto a 5-year-old.
Alexander Hamilton, Sr., 48, of Princeton, was identified by the victim as having inappropriately touched them. According to an interview conducted by Child Protect and the West Virginia State Police (WVSP), the victim stated Hamilton had touched them on many occasions.
The victim described and demonstrated the acts by using forensic dolls during the interview, according to a report by WVSP Trooper R.L. Jones.
After performing numerous sexual acts Hamilton was arrested and charged with felonies including first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree assault. Hamilton was arraigned by Magistrate Charlie Poe.
He is being held in Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.