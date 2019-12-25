PRINCETON — A home in Princeton suffered extensive damage after fire ravaged the structure.
According to dispatchers of Mercer County 911, the fire occurred during the late hours of Christmas Eve on Ritchie Street.
Responding to the scene was Green Valley Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department, East River Volunteer Fire Department, Princeton Rescue Squad, Princeton City Fire Department, and Princeton City Police Department.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.
